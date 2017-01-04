The dark history of when AIDS began, and we ignored it

Author David France faced the fear and reality of AIDS first hand as a gay man, an investigative reporter and a New Yorker. He was there when word of the illness spread through the gay community and was largely ignored by politicians, religious figures and the press.

He writes about that dark history and how a small group of activists forged a way out in “How To Survive A Plague: The Inside Story of How Citizens and Science Tamed AIDS.”

France spoke at Town Hall Seattle on November 28, 2016. Sonya Harris recorded his talk.

Please note: This talk contains some adult language.

Listen to the full version of his talk below: