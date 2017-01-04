 The dark history of when AIDS began, and we ignored it | KUOW News and Information
Related Program: 
Speakers Forum

The dark history of when AIDS began, and we ignored it

By 25 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Speakers Forum

Author David France faced the fear and reality of AIDS first hand as a gay man, an investigative reporter and a New Yorker. He was there when word of the illness spread through the gay community and was largely ignored by politicians, religious figures and the press.

He writes about that dark history and how a small group of activists forged a way out in “How To Survive A Plague: The Inside Story of How Citizens and Science Tamed AIDS.”

France spoke at Town Hall Seattle on November 28, 2016. Sonya Harris recorded his talk.

Please note: This talk contains some language of an adult language.

Listen to the full version of his talk below:

Tags: 
AIDS
health
history
books

Related Content

Researchers Clear 'Patient Zero' From AIDS Origin Story

By Oct 26, 2016

It's one of the biggest medical mysteries of our time: How did HIV come to the U.S.?

By genetically sequencing samples from people infected early on, scientists say they have figured out when and where the virus that took hold here first arrived. In the process, they have exonerated the man accused of triggering the epidemic in North America.

A slave mother's love in 56 carefully stitched words

By & Dec 23, 2016
The bag Rose, a slave and mother, gave to her 9-year-old daughter the day she was sold away. They never saw each other again.
Courtesy of Middleton Place Foundation

For about $300, a 9-year-old girl named Ashley was sold as a slave.

Her mother, Rose, remained a house slave at a mansion in South Carolina.


I escaped Nazi Germany. I see its ideology alive in America today

By Franz W. Wassermann M.D. Dec 30, 2016
Franz W. Wasserman, 96, lives in Seattle. He was 12 when Hitler rose to power in Germany.
Courtesy of Margie Bone

A call to action:

I was born in Munich, Germany, in 1920. I lived there during the rise of the Nazi Party and left for the U.S.A. in 1938. 