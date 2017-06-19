Related Program: The Record Cost of health insurance could be going up again in Washington state By Bill Radke & Amina Al-Sadi • 9 hours ago Related Program: The Record TweetShareGoogle+Email Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler Flickr photo/Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner (CC BY-ND 2.0)/https://flic.kr/p/K52qFP Listen Listening... / 4:57 Bill Radke talks to Mike Kreidler, insurance commissioner for Washington state, about the numbers released on insurance premiums for plans in the health care insurance exchange. Tags: health carehealthgovernmentTweetShareGoogle+Email Related Content The honest eulogy Sherman Alexie didn't give his mom By Bill Radke & Jason Pagano • Jun 12, 2017 AP Photo/Elaine Thompson Listen Listening... / 23:37 In Sherman Alexie’s deeply personal memoir, “You Don't Have to Say You Love Me,” he tells the story of growing up as the son of Lillian Alexie on the Spokane Indian Reservation. To understand white liberal racism, read these private emails By Isolde Raftery • Jun 16, 2017 KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer On a gray day last October, teachers across Seattle wore a shirt that read BLACK LIVES MATTER.