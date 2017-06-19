 Cost of health insurance could be going up again in Washington state | KUOW News and Information
Cost of health insurance could be going up again in Washington state

By & 9 hours ago
Bill Radke talks to Mike Kreidler, insurance commissioner for Washington state, about the numbers released on insurance premiums for plans in the health care insurance exchange. 

health care
health
government

