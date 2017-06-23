A cool spell hits Minnesota

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with University of Minnesota Climatologist Mark Seeley about cooler-than-normal temperatures across Minnesota this week.

He answers a question about the lowest temperature ever recorded in Minnesota in the month of June. And he has a cool forecast for this weekend.

To listen to their conversation, click the audio player above.

