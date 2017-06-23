 A cool spell hits Minnesota | KUOW News and Information

A cool spell hits Minnesota

By editor 1 hour ago

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with University of Minnesota Climatologist Mark Seeley about cooler-than-normal temperatures across Minnesota this week.

He answers a question about the lowest temperature ever recorded in Minnesota in the month of June. And he has a cool forecast for this weekend.

To listen to their conversation, click the audio player above.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with University of Minnesota Climatologist Mark Seeley about cooler-than-normal temperatures across Minnesota this week.

He answers a question about the lowest temperature ever recorded in Minnesota in the month of June. And he has a cool forecast for this weekend.

To listen to their conversation, click the audio player above.

Copyright 2017 Minnesota Public Radio. To see more, visit Minnesota Public Radio.

Tags: 
Acquired