Ty Stubblefield self-identifies as a "red blooded conservative," but he's also an avid hunter who is frustrated with the Republican party's efforts to transfer public lands out of federal control. So, he's fighting back. [AUDIO] Ty grew up in a logging town in southwestern Oregon, the kind of place where the government is viewed with a healthy dose of suspicion. When he started hunting as a kid, politics were far from his mind, but as the years went by and his obsession and devotion to hunting — bow hunting elk in particular — grew, he realized that the public lands where he hunted were increasingly at risk of being sold off. He's one of a growing number of hunters who are unhappy with recent attempts by Republican lawmakers to hand over control of federal public lands to states. Transferring public lands out of federal control was part of the 2016 Republican platform, but hunters like Ty worry that means an end to access for them. According to some estimates, between 40 and 70 percent of the land transferred to states at statehood has since been sold into private ownership. So while Ty has traditionally voted Republican, when it comes to keeping public lands under federal control, he's not afraid to cross party lines.
This conservative hunter picked a side in the fight over public lands and it's not the one you think
By Stephanie Joyce & Ashley Ahearn • 40 minutes ago