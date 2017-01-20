Coming up on Week In Review

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States today. We’re asking you, our listeners, to call in and tell us: What did he say to you in his inauguration speech? What is this presidency calling you to do?

Call 206.543.5869 between 12 - 1 p.m. today to join the conversation.

Listen to the live discussion Fridays at noon, join in by following @KUOW and using #KUOWwir. Audio from the show will be posted here later in the afternoon.

Get caught up on the issues:

Panel:

Bill Radke @KUOWRadke, host

Rob McKenna @robmckenna, former Washington attorney general

Phyllis Fletcher @phylfletch, managing editor of the Northwest News Network

Sherman Alexie, novelist, screenwriter, poet