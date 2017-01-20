 Coming up on Week In Review | KUOW News and Information
Week In Review

Coming up on Week In Review

By , & 57 minutes ago
Week In Review
  • 'Week in Review' panel Sherman Alexie, Phyllis Fletcher, Rob McKenna and Bill Radke.
    KUOW Photo/Kara McDermott

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States today. We’re asking you, our listeners, to call in and tell us: What did he say to you in his inauguration speech? What is this presidency calling you to do?

Call 206.543.5869 between 12 - 1 p.m. today to join the conversation.  

Listen to the live discussion Fridays at noon, join in by following @KUOW and using #KUOWwir. Audio from the show will be posted here later in the afternoon.

Get caught up on the issues:

New York Times: Obama’s Last News Conference: Full Transcript and Video

Seattle Times: Hate speech by Milo Yiannopoulos may be vile — but it’s protected

Seattle Times: 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration

Seattle Times: What you need to know about Inauguration Day protests, events in Seattle

Seattle Times: It’s time for the Legislature to vote to repeal the death penalty

Panel:

Bill Radke @KUOWRadke, host

Rob McKenna @robmckenna,  former Washington attorney general

Phyllis Fletcher @phylfletch, managing editor of the Northwest News Network

Sherman Alexie, novelist, screenwriter, poet

government
Donald Trump
capital punishment

Fact Check: Trump's Inauguration Speech

By 13 hours ago

NPR's politics team, with help from reporters and editors across the newsroom, will fact check Donald Trump's inauguration speech, live, at approximately 8:30 a.m. PT. Portions of the transcript with added analysis are underlined in yellow, followed by context and fact checks below.

Dear Mom. Get your boa. It's time to f**king march

By David Schmader 1 hour ago
David Schmader wrote The Stranger's "Last Days" column for 15 years.
KUOW Photo/Gil Aegerter

Hello Mom!

By the time you read this, I’ll be en route from Seattle to Norfolk, where you and I will meet up, load up your car, and drive to D.C. for Saturday’s Women’s March. As you know, we’ll be staying at cousin John’s place in the D.C. suburb of Olney — a half-hour train ride to D.C.’s Union Station and the march site. (As you may not know or precisely remember because I sure did not, John and Katie’s kids are Maddie and Patrick, John’s siblings are Beth, Diane and Amy, and I’m guessing a third of these people have spouses who also have names? I’m bringing flash cards. We can run them on the road.)