Coming soon: Semisonic to release first new music in a long time

Today's Morning Edition music is from Minnesota's own Semisonic with the track "F.N.T." off their 1996 debut album "Great Divide."

The band was scheduled to play the album in its entirety at a sold-out show Saturday night at First Avenue. It was the first major concert they'd scheduled in seven years, but they had to postpone it at the last minute because their drummer slipped on ice and fractured his wrist. (He's probably not the only Minnesotan dealing with ice-related injuries this week.)

It's now been almost two decades since Semisonic released their hit single "Closing Time." But they're planning to release more music soon. The group's bassist John Munson recently told sister station The Current that they'll be recording new tracks in the coming months.

