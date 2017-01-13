Climate One series: The Trump administration and climate change

From the Commonwealth Club of California's Climate One series: "Political and Climate Disruption." How do businesses, Democrats, Republicans and environmentalists view the climate change debate with Republican control in Washington and a new political reality?

To listen to the program, click the audio player above.

• More from MPR News Presents

MPR News presents offers speeches, documentaries and debates — airing weekdays from noon to 1 p.m

From the Commonwealth Club of California's Climate One series: "Political and Climate Disruption." How do businesses, Democrats, Republicans and environmentalists view the climate change debate with Republican control in Washington and a new political reality?

To listen to the program, click the audio player above.

• More from MPR News Presents

MPR News presents offers speeches, documentaries and debates — airing weekdays from noon to 1 p.m

