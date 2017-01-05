Clark County Jail Will Spend $800K On Suicide Prevention Efforts

The Clark County Jail will begin implementing new suicide prevention equipment this year.

The jail has struggled with suicides in the past. Over the past two years, five people have died by suicide while in custody.

The county’s new budget, which went into effect Jan. 1, provides $823,000 for new beds and other measures that make it harder for inmates to harm themselves by hanging.

The new beds will be installed in more than 150 cells in maximum and medium security parts of the jail, county jail officials said.

The money will also fund programming to broadcast “messages of hope” to inmates on closed circuit televisions, as well as a wristwatch-like piece of equipment that can monitor vital signs for inmates who are at risk for suicide.

