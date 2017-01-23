Chief vows more beat policing in Mpls. this year

Minneapolis police chief Janee Harteau said there will be more cops walking the beat this year to bring a suburban feel to the city.

While violent crime rates are at a 30-year low, repeat offenders continue using guns to solve their feuds, Hodges said at a press conference Monday on 2016 crime trends.

In addition to more beat policing, Minneapolis cops will use a $325,000 grant from the Department of Justice aimed at reducing gang and clique-related violence.

The city also plans to spend $500,000 on the communities of West Broadway Avenue in north Minneapolis and Little Earth in south Minneapolis.

Hodges said community members will be invited to give their input on how to fight violent crime.

"I'm in every neighborhood in Minneapolis and I know that it's hard out there for too many people," she said. "The increase in shootings especially in north Minneapolis and downtown has led to lives lost, including children and senior citizens, families torn apart. The communities on edge. I see this. I know this. I feel this."

Last year, there were 344 total gunshot victims in Minneapolis. Eight percent of them were between ages 11 and 17.

Five of the victims were shot more than once in separate incidents. One 21-year-old was shot in three separate incidents.

