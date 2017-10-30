Chemawa School | REBROADCAST: Quince And Croquet | Carlos Gives Advice

Rob Manning and Tony Schick’s series about problems at Chemawa Indian School starts today on OPB. We’ll air a special extended feature and talk to the two reporters about the series.

It’s quince season. We listen back to our interview with Tremaine Arkley, the largest quince grower in the Pacific Northwest. He also happens to be a former national croquet champion.

You may have seen the posters up around Portland. You can call Carlos and ask for advice on anything. For free. We’ll talk to Carlos about why they offer this service and what kind of calls they get.

