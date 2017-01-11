Chastity Brown playing at Ice House all month

Today's Morning Edition music is from Minnesota's Chastity Brown with "Colorado." She's performing Wednesday night at Ice House in Minneapolis.

It's part of a residency she's doing there for the month of January. She's calling it "Wild Heart Wednesdays."

Each week, she's inviting a different local artist to play with her. Tonight will be Sarah White, followed next week by Pavielle.

Chastity's been on tour for most of the past year, and she says she's happy to be back in town playing shows.

