Building In Downtown Portland Evacuated After Threat Of Collapse

A building in downtown Portland was evacuated Tuesday due to the threat of collapse. A portion of the building, located on SW 5th avenue between Columbia and Clay streets, appeared to be buckling.

Rich Chatman with Portland Fire and Rescue says his office believes the damage is on the exterior of the building, and not structural.

“What we’re going to be doing is have a structural engineer from the city and the building management company come out and let us know if we can reoccupy this building,” he says.

The 10-story building houses offices for eBay, FedEx and Oregon Health and Science University as well as a gym and daycare center.

A two-block radius surrounding the building is closed to all cars and pedestrians until further notice.

TriMet says light rail trains are not stopping on SW 5th and 6th avenues. Bus lines are detouring around the affected area.

