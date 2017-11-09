Brooke Gladstone On 'The Trouble With Reality'

Brooke Gladstone’s voice is probably familiar to many public media listeners. She’s been the co-host and editor of WNYC’s “On the Media” for the past 17 years. After Donald Trump was elected president — something she says she didn’t think was possible — Gladstone started to question the way she sees the world. She condensed her thoughts into a slim volume titled “The Trouble With Reality: A Rumination on Moral Panic in Our Time.” We talk with her about the book, objectivity in journalism, her interest in both science fiction and early humans, and more.



