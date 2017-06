Bremerton is pursuing growth, and that means demolition. Developers have been buying old buildings and replacing them with apartments and condos. Carolyn Adolph of KUOW's Region of Boom team went to one demolition on the edge of the city’s downtown. She found several residents who were cheering the redevelopment, including Brian Kelley.

