Black Lives Matter Leader Reacts To Live-Streamed Chicago Attack, Conservative Backlash

  • Chicago Police Officer Mike Donnelly, accompanied by Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, left, speaks at a news conference Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Chicago. Johnson said four black people have been charged with hate crimes in connection with a video broadcast live on Facebook that showed an assault on a mentally disabled white man. Donnelly was one of the first officers on the scene. (Teresa Crawford/AP)
Big-name conservatives like Newt Gingrich are responding to the attack of a mentally disabled white teenager by four black suspects. Police are calling it a hate crime, and it’s opening yet another division over race in the U.S. The attack was live-streamed online.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young hears reaction from activist DeRay McKesson (@deray), a leader of Black Lives Matter. Some people are blaming the group for the attack, but police say there is no evidence to support those claims.

