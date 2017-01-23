 Big turnout for Seattle citizenship event but some leave empty-handed | KUOW News and Information

Big turnout for Seattle citizenship event but some leave empty-handed

By 3 hours ago
  • Armando Diaz of Mill Creek completes his citizenship application.
    Armando Diaz of Mill Creek completes his citizenship application.
    KUOW photo/Liz Jones

More than 1,200  immigrants and refugees took up Seattle’s offer for free legal help on inauguration day, according to the city's estimate. The city organized the event to help undocumented parents and others seeking citizenship but some found they arrived too late.

TRANSCRIPT:

Filipino immigrant Voltaire Belleza took time off work to get to the citizenship workshop. He’s got a green card. And arrived ready to tackle his citizenship application, after 16 years in the U.S.

"But it didn’t work today," he said with a laugh.

The city flyer said the application help ran from noon to 3 p.m. Belleza arrived at 2.

But it was first come, first served. And all the available appointments were already snapped up.

"The announcement I saw at the apartment - it wasn’t clear that I had to set an appointment or something," Belleza said. "It probably would’ve been successful for me to apply today.”

People started to line up several hours before the official start time. And the city capped citizenship applications at 100 people.

Other legal services were offered throughout the day, including consultations with immigration attorneys or the Mexican consulate, know-your-rights workshops and family safety planning. Hundreds of people took part.

But Belleza, and others, came with a singular goal: To finally complete their citizenship application. 

"All done, yes," said Mill Creek resident Armando Diaz, laughing.

Diaz was one of the early birds. He got in line around 9 a.m. and scored one of the citizenship appointments. He left with his completed application in hand.

“I feel good," said Diaz, who's originally from Mexico and later became a permanent resident. "I feel good because this is the right step.”

The city plans to follow up with more citizenship workshops, on a smaller scale.

Tags: 
immigration
citizenship
inauguration

Related Content

Why Seattle is giving free legal advice to immigrants on Inauguration Day

By & Jan 19, 2017

Kim Malcolm talks with Cuc Vu about why the city of Seattle is hosting an event on Inauguration Day to provide free legal advice to immigrants and refugees. Vu directs Seattle's Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs.

How the Supreme Court could derail Trump's plan to punish sanctuary cities like Seattle

By & Jan 17, 2017
Supreme Court SCOTUS
Flickr Photo/Kjetil-Ree (CC BY-NC-ND)

Kim Malcolm talks with University of Washington law professor Hugh Spitzer about how previous U.S. Supreme Court decisions could prevent the Trump administration from cutting federal funding to sanctuary cities like Seattle. 

As Trump rises to power, an undocumented family braces for impact

By Jan 19, 2017
An undocumented father outside the school where he works as a custodian.
KUOW photo/Liz Jones

We picked the school as our meeting place.

Victor has worked as a custodian at this junior high for several years. It’s in a suburb of Seattle, near his home. He also runs a landscaping business on the side.

Victor’s also not his real name. We’re using a pseudonym because he’s undocumented.