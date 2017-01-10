Author Colum McCann at Literary Arts

Irish-born author Colum McCann won a National Book Award for his novel "Let The Great World Spin." His newest book is a collection of short stories titled "Thirteen Ways of Looking." Several of the stories were written after the author was assaulted on the street while trying to rescue a victim of domestic violence. All of the stories deal with forgiveness, violence, and empathy.

We'll talk to Colum McCann in front of a live audience at Literary Arts in downtown Portland. You can get a free ticket to attend here:

