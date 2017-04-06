Austin School Board Vice President Paul Saldaña Expected To Resign

Austin School Board Vice President Paul Saldaña is expected to announce Friday morning that he is resigning from the school board, according to three unnamed sources with knowledge of the decision. He is holding a press conference tomorrow at 9 a.m. at the AISD Board Room at the district's 6th Street headquarters.



Saldaña was elected in 2014 to represent District 6, which includes South Central Austin. His departure means the board is losing its only Hispanic trustee in a district with nearly 60 percent Hispanic students. Saldaña's departure also leaves only one trustee of color on the board, District 1 Trustee Ted Gordon.

During his term, Saldaña has been outspoken on issues of equity in AISD, pushing the district to complete an equity self-assessment and to require high school students to take an Ethnic Studies course. Recently, Saldaña criticized Austin ISD after it sent a memo to campuses advising staff not to provide resources to immigrant students and families about Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids after recent arrests of undocumented immigrants. Saldaña wrote an open letter to students reassuring them their campuses were safe places.

It's unclear when Saldaña's resignation would become official. Board policy says Saldaña will continue to serve until a successor is either appointed by the board until the next election or until the board decides to hold a special election.

This is a developing story.

This story originally said Saldana represents District 4. He represents District 6.

