For Austin Author, The Zombie Narrative Asks What It Means To Be Fully Alive

Baylor University English professor Greg Garrett researches and writes about the intersection of religion and popular culture. In his most recent book, Living with the Living Dead: The Wisdom of the Zombie Apocalypse, the Austin author explores the current narrative of the zombie apocalypse and the modern threats it stands for.



KUT's Jennifer Stayton talks with author Greg Garrett

Garrett talks with KUT's Jennifer Stayton about how the zombie apocalypse narrative helps the living cope when life gets tough.

"The great – and terrible – thing about zombies," he says, "is that they can stand in for whatever keeps us awake at night."

Listen to the extended interview:

