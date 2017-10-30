Artist gets to see her giant blue rooster's Minnesota perch

German artist Katharina Fritsch finally got to see her gigantic blue rooster in place at the Walker Art Center Friday.
It's been in position for a number of months now, and is on its way to becoming an icon of the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.
The reunion between Fritsch and the piece officially known as "Hahn/Cock" lasted only a matter of minutes. The snow was blowing horizontally across the Sculpture Garden when Fritsch and other Walker staff, including Executive Director Olga Viso, trooped down to the massive blue bird.
