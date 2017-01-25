Appetites: Local greens in a Minnesota winter?

It's certainly not peak season for Minnesota-grown veggies.

But thanks to methods like hydroponics, aeroponics and hoop-house growing, we can get greens in any weather.

Cookbook author Beth Dooley joined All Things Considered host Tom Crann to discuss how Minnesota farmers grow microgreens, baby kale and more even in the coldest season.

