Appetites: A dream future for the downtown Macy's

When the downtown Minneapolis Macy's store closes, so will its restaurant.

The New York investment firm that bought the building has its eye on making new office and retail space — and a lot of it.

But food writer Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl of Minneapolis-Saint Paul Magazine has some ideas for what to do: Make the space a showcase of Minnesota food.

Many top restaurants have closed in downtown Minneapolis, from high-end establishments to chains.

"It has become a restaurant graveyard," Moskowitz Grumdahl said.

But according to her, the Macy's space could be transformed into a hub of Minnesota food, drink and more. Plus, she said it could drive people downtown.

To hear more from Moskowitz Grumdahl, use the audio player above.

