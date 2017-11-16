 Amazon's next city: Learn from our fail | KUOW News and Information
Primed

Amazon's next city: Learn from our fail

  • Traffic is seen on I-5 from 45th St., on Friday, October 27, 2017, in Seattle.
    KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer

A couple of years ago, a semitruck carrying a load of fish overturned on the Alaskan Way Viaduct during rush hour on a Tuesday.

We get it: This is possibly the most stereotypical Seattle problem ever.


But this one smelly gridlock disaster gives us a lot of insight into how Seattle has failed to keep up with the turbo-charged growth that came along with Amazon. More specifically, it shows how the city flopped on addressing traffic and housing.

In the third episode of Prime(d) we warn new cities angling for this big catch: learn from our flail.

We benefited immensely our friends at CityLab. Our theme song is by Raymond Scott. You also heard "Heartline" by Pezzner, a local Seattle artist.

