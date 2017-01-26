 All these years I’ve been mean to fat, it’s been trying to help me | KUOW News and Information
All these years I’ve been mean to fat, it’s been trying to help me

    KUOW Photo/Sonya Harris

Dr. Sylvia Tara has struggled with weight issues for much of her life. After gaining a substantial amount of weight following the birth of her children, she committed herself to finding a way to lose the pounds and keep them off. That decision led her to an exploration of what exactly fat is, how it may harm us and how it actually helps us survive. 

She channeled her discoveries into her new book “The Secret Life of Fat:  The Science Behind the Body's Least Understood Organ and What It Means For You.”

KUOW’s Ruby de Luna spoke with Sylvia Tara at Town Hall Seattle on January 9. Sonya Harris recorded their talk.

Listen to the full version of the talk below:

