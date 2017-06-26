 After Marathon Weekend, Washington Lawmakers Inching Closer To Budget Deal | KUOW News and Information

After Marathon Weekend, Washington Lawmakers Inching Closer To Budget Deal

By editor 1 hour ago
  • Colin Fogarty / Northwest News Network

It’s do-or-die week in Olympia. It's cliché to say, but if lawmakers don’t pass a budget and send it to the governor for his signature before midnight on Friday, state government will go into partial shutdown.

Washington lawmakers are optimistic that won’t happen.

They hunkered down through the weekend heatwave and in the words of one lawmaker “things are really progressing.” House Democrats and Senate Republicans need to get agreement on how much the next budget will spend, where the money will come from and how the state will comply with a Supreme Court mandate on school funding.

The situation is reminiscent of two years ago when the Washington legislature also went into a triple overtime because of a budget standoff. The final deal came together with just four days to go before a shutdown.

Besides the operating budget, other issues that could be part of the final package of bills to pass, include:

  • A bipartisan deal to provide paid family leave to workers to care for a newborn or sick family member.
  • Formation of a new Department of Children, Youth and Families by combining the Department of Early Learning with the state’s Children’s Administration, now part of the Department of Social and Health Services.
  • A “fix” to the Supreme Court’s decision in the Hirst water rights case to allow property owners to dig an exempt well so that they can build a home.
  • Relief for central Puget Sound car owners who are seeing their car tabs spike because of the vehicle valuation system Sound Transit uses to determine taxes owed.
  • A capital budget to fund construction projects around the state, including water infrastructure in eastern Washington and southwest Washington.
Copyright 2017 Northwest News Network. To see more, visit Northwest News Network.

Tags: 
government
Washington State Legislature
Washington state budget

Related Content

Seattle's minimum wage hurt low-wage workers' earnings, study says

By 10 hours ago
Dave Meinert, owner of the 5 Point Cafe, supports Seattle's minimum wage hike but he has cut workers' hours.
KUOW Photos / David Hyde

A new report on Seattle's groundbreaking minimum wage law has bad news for some low-wage workers. Even though hourly wages are up, as a group, low-wage workers' earnings were flat in Seattle during an economic boom.  


This man was killed by Seattle police. You probably didn’t hear his story

By 13 hours ago
The late Michael Taylor
Larry Taylor

You know about Charleena Lyles, the mom of four who was shot by Seattle police a week ago.

Last fall, a similar shooting happened the day when the Jungle, a homeless camp, was shut down. Police shot a man named Michael Taylor.