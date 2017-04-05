After Health Care Reform Collapse, Greg Walden Returns To Oregon

Oregon Congressman Greg Walden will hold a series of town halls in his district for the first time since the collapse of a controversial health care plan he helped to draft.
The Republican lawmaker said he will appear at six town halls next week in cities around his sprawling eastern and southern Oregon district. He noted in a release that he holds town halls in each of the 20 counties in his district each year.
Many GOP members of Congress have been met at town halls with angry protests from Trump administration critics. In Walden’s district, demonstrators have appeared at his local offices to demand he meet with constituents.
Walden did hold a telephone town hall in early February and held town halls in six of the smaller cities in his district. All were before he and other Republican leaders unveiled a sweeping bill aimed at repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, the health care law championed by former President Barack Obama.
The Hood River congressman chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which approved the bill last month. But House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, later pulled the bill from the floor after it was clear it didn't have enough votes.
Here is his schedule of town hall meetings, as listed by Walden's office in a press release:
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
What: Wasco County Town Hall Meeting
When: 11 a.m. - noon PDT
Where: Fort Dalles Readiness Center Assembly Hall, 402 E Scenic Drive, The Dalles 97058
What: Hood River County Town Hall Meeting
When: 3 - 4 p.m. PDT
Where: Hood River Middle School Auditorium, 1602 May Street, Hood River 97031
Thursday, April 13, 2017
What: Crook County Town Hall Meeting
When: 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. PDT
Where: Crook County High School Auditorium, 1100 SE Lynn Blvd, Prineville 97754
What: Deschutes County Town Hall Meeting
When: 5 - 6 p.m. PDT
Where: Mountain View High School Main Gym, 2755 NE 27th Street, Bend 97701
Friday, April 14, 2017
What:Jackson County Town Hall Meeting
When: 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. PDT
Where: North Medford High School Performing Arts Auditorium, 1900 N Keene Way Drive, Medford 97504
What: Josephine County Town Hall Meeting
When: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. PDT
Where: Grants Pass High School Performing Arts Center, 830 NE 9th Street, Grants Pass 97526