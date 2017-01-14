 After Cold Comes Flood Possibility For Snow-Covered Oregon | KUOW News and Information

After Cold Comes Flood Possibility For Snow-Covered Oregon

By Phoebe Flanigan, Bradley W. Parks 48 minutes ago
  • <p>Sun sets over the Willamette River in Portland on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, after a brutal snowstorm earlier in the week.</p>
    Sun sets over the Willamette River in Portland on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, after a brutal snowstorm earlier in the week.

    Bradley W. Parks
  • <p>Early morning traffic slides by stranded cars in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Schools were closed and more than 5,000 Portland General Electric customers remained without power Thursday as the Portland area recovers from a snowstorm.</p>
    Early morning traffic slides by stranded cars in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Schools were closed and more than 5,000 Portland General Electric customers remained without power Thursday as the Portland area recovers from a snowstorm.

    Don Ryan
  • <p>Snow covers the fields and the cows on Katherine Cory's farm in Troutdale on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    Snow covers the fields and the cows on Katherine Cory's farm in Troutdale on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Katherine Cory
    Bradley W. Parks
  • <p>With Clackamas County schools closed for snow, students took the opportunity to enjoy the winter wonderland, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    With Clackamas County schools closed for snow, students took the opportunity to enjoy the winter wonderland, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Ann McGarry
  • <p>View from the Sellwood Bridge, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    View from the Sellwood Bridge, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Kate Davidson
  • <p>PGE worked through the morning and early afternoon to restore power to thousands of Clackamas County residents, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    PGE worked through the morning and early afternoon to restore power to thousands of Clackamas County residents, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Ann McGarry
  • <p>The winter storm&nbsp;transformed some of Portland's streets into slippery, snowy gridlock.&nbsp;</p>
    The winter storm transformed some of Portland's streets into slippery, snowy gridlock. 

    Troy Dudash
  • <p>Southwest Portland</p>
    Southwest Portland

    Roxy De La Torre
  • <p>The Oregon Zoo is closed due to the amount snow. Apparently the cheetahs didn't get the notice.&nbsp;</p>
    The Oregon Zoo is closed due to the amount snow. Apparently the cheetahs didn't get the notice. 

    Oregon Zoo
  • <p>A view from downtown Portland.&nbsp;</p>
    A view from downtown Portland. 

    Troy Dudash
  • <p>Khalleeah Sparks (right) pulls her god daughter, Mylai, in a makeshift sled with Glynnis Woods on their way to the grocery store.</p>
    Khalleeah Sparks (right) pulls her god daughter, Mylai, in a makeshift sled with Glynnis Woods on their way to the grocery store.

    Conrad Wilson

     
  • <p>An park turns into a winter playground during Oregon's snowstorm.</p>
    An park turns into a winter playground during Oregon's snowstorm.

    Roxy De La Torre
  • <p>Sami Christensen (left) and Maddee Rubenson made their way down Northeast Dekum Street in Portland in skis on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    Sami Christensen (left) and Maddee Rubenson made their way down Northeast Dekum Street in Portland in skis on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Conrad Wilson
  • <p>Jeff Brugato, with Pacific Coast Fruit&nbsp;Company, was making deliveries in Portland. He said many restaurants are either closed or opening late, and the roads have become more slippery throughout the day.</p>
    Jeff Brugato, with Pacific Coast Fruit Company, was making deliveries in Portland. He said many restaurants are either closed or opening late, and the roads have become more slippery throughout the day.

    Conrad Wilson
  • <p>Raking snow off the roof in Bend.</p>
    Raking snow off the roof in Bend.

    Martin Hofmann

     
  • <p>In Ontario, Oregon, Rob Haun helps plow a path to his business.&nbsp;</p>
    In Ontario, Oregon, Rob Haun helps plow a path to his business. 

    Marcy Ozawa
  • <p><span class="contextualExtensionHighlight ms-font-color-themePrimary ms-border-color-themePrimary ident_69_337" tabindex="0">Sam Piva (in the navy bill cap with gold letters) drove his Honda S2000 up from Eugene Tuesday night,&nbsp;encountering little trouble on I-5 or I-205,&nbsp;and was a half block from his home when it got stuck&nbsp;in the snow-filled streets at the western base of Rocky Butte&nbsp;around</span>&nbsp;10:30 p.m. On&nbsp;Wednesday morning, carpenter Tracy Terry pitched in and&nbsp;tried to pull Piva's car out of the drift by hooking it to his truck but they couldn't dig it free and&nbsp;had to abandon it. Piva is a recent University of Oregon graduate who just started work as a graphic designer at the Hive&nbsp;agency on the inner East Side.&nbsp;</p>
    Sam Piva (in the navy bill cap with gold letters) drove his Honda S2000 up from Eugene Tuesday night, encountering little trouble on I-5 or I-205, and was a half block from his home when it got stuck in the snow-filled streets at the western base of Rocky Butte around 10:30 p.m. On Wednesday morning, carpenter Tracy Terry pitched in and tried to pull Piva's car out of the drift by hooking it to his truck but they couldn't dig it free and had to abandon it. Piva is a recent University of Oregon graduate who just started work as a graphic designer at the Hive agency on the inner East Side. 

    Jo Mancuso
  • <p>Portland's downtown park blocks transformed by the snow.</p>
    Portland's downtown park blocks transformed by the snow.

    David Berg
  • <p>Snow surrounds the Willamette in Portland.&nbsp;</p>
    Snow surrounds the Willamette in Portland. 

    Roxy De La Torre
  • <p>A street in the Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood of Portland.</p>
    A street in the Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood of Portland.

    Todd Witter
  • <p>Bikes locked up under inches of packed snow in Portland.</p>
    Bikes locked up under inches of packed snow in Portland.

    Sage Van Wing
  • <p>Stuart Drive is a popular sledding spot on Alameda Ridge in Portland.&nbsp;</p>
    Stuart Drive is a popular sledding spot on Alameda Ridge in Portland. 

    Jeff Mapes
    Ann McGarry
  • <p>Snow removal trucks drive down Highway 99 in Milwaukie carrying buckets full of snow, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    Snow removal trucks drive down Highway 99 in Milwaukie carrying buckets full of snow, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Ann McGarry
  • <p>Safety tape marks off a downed power line in SE Portland, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    Safety tape marks off a downed power line in SE Portland, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Sage Van Wing
  • <p>Children take to the hills of Sabin during another snow day for Portland Public Schools, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    Children take to the hills of Sabin during another snow day for Portland Public Schools, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Rob Manning
  • <p>A large tree limb fell on the steps of the Central Library in downtown Portland, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    A large tree limb fell on the steps of the Central Library in downtown Portland, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Michelle McCoy
  • <p>TriMet works to fix a line in downtown Portland, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    TriMet works to fix a line in downtown Portland, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Roxy De La Torre
  • <p>The snow piles high in Bend&nbsp;where a man shovels his driveway.&nbsp;</p>
    The snow piles high in Bend where a man shovels his driveway. 

    Nicole Sabatier
  • <p>Oregon State Police warns travelers that a traditionally busy section of Interstate 5 was "a parking lot."</p>
    Oregon State Police warns travelers that a traditionally busy section of Interstate 5 was "a parking lot."

    Oregon State Police 
  • <p>A view of a snowy&nbsp;morning in Lake Oswego, Oregon.&nbsp;</p>
    A view of a snowy morning in Lake Oswego, Oregon. 

    Ivy Augusta
  • <p>Reporter <a href="http://www.opb.org/contributor/jeff-mapes/" target="_blank">Jeff Mapes</a> measures the snow gathered on his deck railing in Southeast Portland.&nbsp;</p>
    Reporter Jeff Mapes measures the snow gathered on his deck railing in Southeast Portland. 

    Jeff Mapes
  • <p>A scene from a neighborhood in Gresham, Oregon.&nbsp;</p>
    A scene from a neighborhood in Gresham, Oregon. 

    Varittha Franko
  • <p>"Happy car. Happy Valley (Oregon)."&nbsp;</p>
    "Happy car. Happy Valley (Oregon)." 

    Tonya Michelle
  • <p>Snowfall at the Portland International Airport.&nbsp;</p>
    Snowfall at the Portland International Airport. 

    Steve Bass
  • <p>Walker Road in Portland.&nbsp;</p>
    Walker Road in Portland. 

    Nate Sjol
  • <p>Willow McCormick celebrates the snowstorm.</p>
    Willow McCormick celebrates the snowstorm.

    Chris Lael

     
  • <p>A scene from a snowed in Northwest Portland</p>
    A scene from a snowed in Northwest Portland

    Jule Gilfillan
  • <p>A&nbsp;calm in the storm in Oak Grove, Oregon.&nbsp;</p>
    A calm in the storm in Oak Grove, Oregon. 

    Ed Jahn
  • <p>The snowfalls on Tilikum Crossing.&nbsp;</p>
    The snowfalls on Tilikum Crossing. 

    Christof Teuscher
  • <p>Snow continues to pile&nbsp;up on a trail along the Willamette River.&nbsp;</p>
    Snow continues to pile up on a trail along the Willamette River. 

    Dave Miller
    Katherine Cory
  • <p>The heavy snowfall left some side streets closed in Portland.&nbsp;</p>
    The heavy snowfall left some side streets closed in Portland. 

    Sarah Rothenfluch
  • <p>The snow did not keep people from getting their coffee in Northeast&nbsp;Portland on Wednesday morning.</p>
    The snow did not keep people from getting their coffee in Northeast Portland on Wednesday morning.

    Conrad Wilson

     
  • <p>People roll a giant snowball across Southeast 13th Avenue in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.</p>
    People roll a giant snowball across Southeast 13th Avenue in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
  • <p>Cars drive through the intersection of Southeast 13th and Tacoma in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.</p>
    Cars drive through the intersection of Southeast 13th and Tacoma in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
  • <p>Snow covers the sign for Thai Lahna restaurant on Southeast 13th Avenue in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a storm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.</p>
    Snow covers the sign for Thai Lahna restaurant on Southeast 13th Avenue in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a storm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
  • <p>A bicyclist pulls into a New Seasons grocery store on Tacoma Street in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.</p>
    A bicyclist pulls into a New Seasons grocery store on Tacoma Street in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
  • <p>A car drives north on Tacoma Street in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.</p>
    A car drives north on Tacoma Street in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
  • <p>Snow pummeled the Portland area on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.</p>
    Snow pummeled the Portland area on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
  • <p>Snow blanketed Portland streets, such as this one in the northeast part of the city, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    Snow blanketed Portland streets, such as this one in the northeast part of the city, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Conrad Wilson
  • <p>People wait for an Orange Line MAX train at the Southeast Bybee Boulevard station in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    People wait for an Orange Line MAX train at the Southeast Bybee Boulevard station in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
  • <p>An Orange Line MAX train departs the Southeast Bybee Boulevard station toward Milwaukie in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    An Orange Line MAX train departs the Southeast Bybee Boulevard station toward Milwaukie in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
  • <p>A bicyclist heads north on Milwaukie Avenue in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    A bicyclist heads north on Milwaukie Avenue in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
  • <p>A fallen tree blocks the intersection of Lambert Street and Milwaukie Avenue in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    A fallen tree blocks the intersection of Lambert Street and Milwaukie Avenue in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
  • <p>Many parts of Portland saw several inches of snowfall Tuesday night into Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, leaving side streets like Lambert Street in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood covered.</p>
    Many parts of Portland saw several inches of snowfall Tuesday night into Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, leaving side streets like Lambert Street in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood covered.

    Bradley W. Parks
  • <p>Fairlane Coffee was one of few businesses open Wednesday morning in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    Fairlane Coffee was one of few businesses open Wednesday morning in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Jan. 11, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
  • <p>A man shovels the walk outside Northwest Primary Care on Milwaukie Avenue in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    A man shovels the walk outside Northwest Primary Care on Milwaukie Avenue in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks

Parts of Oregon saw record snowfall last week. However, despite no precipitation falling for days, most places are still dealing with piles of snow and ice.

Though the mercury will rise for much of Oregon at the start of the week, warmer temperatures don't spell an end to potential problems.

A weather system sometimes referred to as a "pineapple express" is expected to dump heavy rains starting on the coast, moving through the valley and into central Oregon by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton.

Heavy rain plus melting snow opens the door to possible flooding.

"The message here is definite change in the weather pattern from cold and winter to snowmelt and milder temperatures," said Vaaron Allen with the NWS in Pendleton. "So we can’t rule out the potential for some minor flooding issues."

Allen said some Oregon waterways may reach or breach their banks. Culverts blocked by snow and debris could also cause flooding.

However, Allen said the NWS does not currently anticipate major issues.

Some parts of Portland saw more than a foot of snow during the big storm. Despite some sun, frigid temperatures has kept most of the snow around into the weekend. Any snow and ice yet to melt will likely last through Sunday with more cold weather forecast.

Dave Thompson with the Oregon Department of Transportation said drivers should be wary of lingering snow and ice.

"The roads will be icy. People need to expect that any trip they take — whether it be a quick trip to the store or a long trip to grandmas — is going to take longer," Thompson said. "Expect it to take longer. Expect to go slower."

ODOT crews are using a number of strategies to combat ice buildup — including rock salt. The agency reversed a policy nixing the use of salt after gridlock crippled Portland roads during a mid-December snowstorm.

The agency used salt sparingly, but Thompson said where they used salt, it "worked very well."

Copyright 2017 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.

