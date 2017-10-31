ACA Open Enrollment Starts Amid Tumultuous Year For Health Care

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act starts Wednesday.

One of every four Oregonians gets health insurance through either the Oregon Health Plan or the individual marketplace.

Repeated efforts to scuttle the program have left people unsure about coverage this year.

But Gov. Kate Brown is encouraging everyone who needs coverage to get it.

"If you don’t have insurance through your job, or it’s unaffordable, come visit our marketplace," she said. "You may even qualify for financial assistance.”

The average premium is about $150 a month — but that’s after financial assistance. The average amount of assistance provided is about $350 a month.

Everything from higher drug costs to President Donald Trump’s executive orders from have increased the cost of insurance this year. The state insurance division may have to adjust premiums even more next year, as those changes are implemented.

Dec. 15 is the final day to enroll in the marketplace for 2018 coverage. Consumers can enroll after Dec. 15, but insurance won't start Jan. 1.

