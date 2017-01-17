 9 Questions We Asked Portland's Transportation Commissioner | KUOW News and Information

9 Questions We Asked Portland's Transportation Commissioner

By Amelia Templeton 36 minutes ago
  • <p>Bikes locked up under inches of packed snow in Portland.</p>
    View Slideshow 1 of 59

    Bikes locked up under inches of packed snow in Portland.

    Sage Van Wing
  • <p>Early morning traffic slides by stranded cars in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Schools were closed and more than 5,000 Portland General Electric customers remained without power Thursday as the Portland area recovers from a snowstorm.</p>
    View Slideshow 2 of 59

    Early morning traffic slides by stranded cars in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Schools were closed and more than 5,000 Portland General Electric customers remained without power Thursday as the Portland area recovers from a snowstorm.

    Don Ryan
  • <p>Snow covers the fields and the cows on Katherine Cory's farm in Troutdale on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    View Slideshow 3 of 59

    Snow covers the fields and the cows on Katherine Cory's farm in Troutdale on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Katherine Cory
  • <p>Sun sets over the Willamette River in Portland on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, after a brutal snowstorm earlier in the week.</p>
    View Slideshow 4 of 59

    Sun sets over the Willamette River in Portland on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, after a brutal snowstorm earlier in the week.

    Bradley W. Parks
  • <p>With Clackamas County schools closed for snow, students took the opportunity to enjoy the winter wonderland, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    View Slideshow 5 of 59

    With Clackamas County schools closed for snow, students took the opportunity to enjoy the winter wonderland, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Ann McGarry
  • <p>View from the Sellwood Bridge, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    View Slideshow 6 of 59

    View from the Sellwood Bridge, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Kate Davidson
  • <p>PGE worked through the morning and early afternoon to restore power to thousands of Clackamas County residents, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    View Slideshow 7 of 59

    PGE worked through the morning and early afternoon to restore power to thousands of Clackamas County residents, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Ann McGarry
  • <p>The winter storm&nbsp;transformed some of Portland's streets into slippery, snowy gridlock.&nbsp;</p>
    View Slideshow 8 of 59

    The winter storm transformed some of Portland's streets into slippery, snowy gridlock. 

    Troy Dudash
  • <p>Southwest Portland</p>
    View Slideshow 9 of 59

    Southwest Portland

    Roxy De La Torre
  • <p>The Oregon Zoo is closed due to the amount snow. Apparently the cheetahs didn't get the notice.&nbsp;</p>
    View Slideshow 10 of 59

    The Oregon Zoo is closed due to the amount snow. Apparently the cheetahs didn't get the notice. 

    Oregon Zoo
  • <p>A view from downtown Portland.&nbsp;</p>
    View Slideshow 11 of 59

    A view from downtown Portland. 

    Troy Dudash
  • <p>Khalleeah Sparks (right) pulls her god daughter, Mylai, in a makeshift sled with Glynnis Woods on their way to the grocery store.</p>
    View Slideshow 12 of 59

    Khalleeah Sparks (right) pulls her god daughter, Mylai, in a makeshift sled with Glynnis Woods on their way to the grocery store.

    Conrad Wilson

     
  • <p>An park turns into a winter playground during Oregon's snowstorm.</p>
    View Slideshow 13 of 59

    An park turns into a winter playground during Oregon's snowstorm.

    Roxy De La Torre
  • <p>Sami Christensen (left) and Maddee Rubenson made their way down Northeast Dekum Street in Portland in skis on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    View Slideshow 14 of 59

    Sami Christensen (left) and Maddee Rubenson made their way down Northeast Dekum Street in Portland in skis on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Conrad Wilson
  • <p>Jeff Brugato, with Pacific Coast Fruit&nbsp;Company, was making deliveries in Portland. He said many restaurants are either closed or opening late, and the roads have become more slippery throughout the day.</p>
    View Slideshow 15 of 59

    Jeff Brugato, with Pacific Coast Fruit Company, was making deliveries in Portland. He said many restaurants are either closed or opening late, and the roads have become more slippery throughout the day.

    Conrad Wilson
  • <p>Raking snow off the roof in Bend.</p>
    View Slideshow 16 of 59

    Raking snow off the roof in Bend.

    Martin Hofmann

     
  • <p>In Ontario, Oregon, Rob Haun helps plow a path to his business.&nbsp;</p>
    View Slideshow 17 of 59

    In Ontario, Oregon, Rob Haun helps plow a path to his business. 

    Marcy Ozawa
  • <p><span class="contextualExtensionHighlight ms-font-color-themePrimary ms-border-color-themePrimary ident_69_337" tabindex="0">Sam Piva (in the navy bill cap with gold letters) drove his Honda S2000 up from Eugene Tuesday night,&nbsp;encountering little trouble on I-5 or I-205,&nbsp;and was a half block from his home when it got stuck&nbsp;in the snow-filled streets at the western base of Rocky Butte&nbsp;around</span>&nbsp;10:30 p.m. On&nbsp;Wednesday morning, carpenter Tracy Terry pitched in and&nbsp;tried to pull Piva's car out of the drift by hooking it to his truck but they couldn't dig it free and&nbsp;had to abandon it. Piva is a recent University of Oregon graduate who just started work as a graphic designer at the Hive&nbsp;agency on the inner East Side.&nbsp;</p>
    View Slideshow 18 of 59

    Sam Piva (in the navy bill cap with gold letters) drove his Honda S2000 up from Eugene Tuesday night, encountering little trouble on I-5 or I-205, and was a half block from his home when it got stuck in the snow-filled streets at the western base of Rocky Butte around 10:30 p.m. On Wednesday morning, carpenter Tracy Terry pitched in and tried to pull Piva's car out of the drift by hooking it to his truck but they couldn't dig it free and had to abandon it. Piva is a recent University of Oregon graduate who just started work as a graphic designer at the Hive agency on the inner East Side. 

    Jo Mancuso
  • <p>Portland's downtown park blocks transformed by the snow.</p>
    View Slideshow 19 of 59

    Portland's downtown park blocks transformed by the snow.

    David Berg
  • <p>Snow surrounds the Willamette in Portland.&nbsp;</p>
    View Slideshow 20 of 59

    Snow surrounds the Willamette in Portland. 

    Roxy De La Torre
  • <p>A street in the Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood of Portland.</p>
    View Slideshow 21 of 59

    A street in the Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood of Portland.

    Todd Witter
  • <p>Bikes locked up under inches of packed snow in Portland.</p>
    View Slideshow 22 of 59

    Bikes locked up under inches of packed snow in Portland.

    Sage Van Wing
  • <p>Stuart Drive is a popular sledding spot on Alameda Ridge in Portland.&nbsp;</p>
    View Slideshow 23 of 59

    Stuart Drive is a popular sledding spot on Alameda Ridge in Portland. 

    Jeff Mapes
  • <p>PGE worked through the morning and early afternoon to restore power to thousands of Clackamas County residents, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    View Slideshow 24 of 59

    PGE worked through the morning and early afternoon to restore power to thousands of Clackamas County residents, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Ann McGarry
  • <p>Snow removal trucks drive down Highway 99 in Milwaukie carrying buckets full of snow, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    View Slideshow 25 of 59

    Snow removal trucks drive down Highway 99 in Milwaukie carrying buckets full of snow, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Ann McGarry
  • <p>Safety tape marks off a downed power line in SE Portland, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    View Slideshow 26 of 59

    Safety tape marks off a downed power line in SE Portland, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Sage Van Wing
  • <p>Children take to the hills of Sabin during another snow day for Portland Public Schools, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    View Slideshow 27 of 59

    Children take to the hills of Sabin during another snow day for Portland Public Schools, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Rob Manning
  • <p>A large tree limb fell on the steps of the Central Library in downtown Portland, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    View Slideshow 28 of 59

    A large tree limb fell on the steps of the Central Library in downtown Portland, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Michelle McCoy
  • <p>TriMet works to fix a line in downtown Portland, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    View Slideshow 29 of 59

    TriMet works to fix a line in downtown Portland, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Roxy De La Torre
  • <p>The snow piles high in Bend&nbsp;where a man shovels his driveway.&nbsp;</p>
    View Slideshow 30 of 59

    The snow piles high in Bend where a man shovels his driveway. 

    Nicole Sabatier
  • <p>Oregon State Police warns travelers that a traditionally busy section of Interstate 5 was "a parking lot."</p>
    View Slideshow 31 of 59

    Oregon State Police warns travelers that a traditionally busy section of Interstate 5 was "a parking lot."

    Oregon State Police 
  • <p>A view of a snowy&nbsp;morning in Lake Oswego, Oregon.&nbsp;</p>
    View Slideshow 32 of 59

    A view of a snowy morning in Lake Oswego, Oregon. 

    Ivy Augusta
  • <p>Reporter <a href="http://www.opb.org/contributor/jeff-mapes/" target="_blank">Jeff Mapes</a> measures the snow gathered on his deck railing in Southeast Portland.&nbsp;</p>
    View Slideshow 33 of 59

    Reporter Jeff Mapes measures the snow gathered on his deck railing in Southeast Portland. 

    Jeff Mapes
  • <p>A scene from a neighborhood in Gresham, Oregon.&nbsp;</p>
    View Slideshow 34 of 59

    A scene from a neighborhood in Gresham, Oregon. 

    Varittha Franko
  • <p>"Happy car. Happy Valley (Oregon)."&nbsp;</p>
    View Slideshow 35 of 59

    "Happy car. Happy Valley (Oregon)." 

    Tonya Michelle
  • <p>Snowfall at the Portland International Airport.&nbsp;</p>
    View Slideshow 36 of 59

    Snowfall at the Portland International Airport. 

    Steve Bass
  • <p>Walker Road in Portland.&nbsp;</p>
    View Slideshow 37 of 59

    Walker Road in Portland. 

    Nate Sjol
  • <p>Willow McCormick celebrates the snowstorm.</p>
    View Slideshow 38 of 59

    Willow McCormick celebrates the snowstorm.

    Chris Lael

     
  • <p>A scene from a snowed in Northwest Portland</p>
    View Slideshow 39 of 59

    A scene from a snowed in Northwest Portland

    Jule Gilfillan
  • <p>A&nbsp;calm in the storm in Oak Grove, Oregon.&nbsp;</p>
    View Slideshow 40 of 59

    A calm in the storm in Oak Grove, Oregon. 

    Ed Jahn
  • <p>The snowfalls on Tilikum Crossing.&nbsp;</p>
    View Slideshow 41 of 59

    The snowfalls on Tilikum Crossing. 

    Christof Teuscher
  • <p>Snow continues to pile&nbsp;up on a trail along the Willamette River.&nbsp;</p>
    View Slideshow 42 of 59

    Snow continues to pile up on a trail along the Willamette River. 

    Dave Miller
  • <p>Snow covers the fields and the cows on Katherine Cory's farm in Troutdale on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    View Slideshow 43 of 59

    Snow covers the fields and the cows on Katherine Cory's farm in Troutdale on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Katherine Cory
  • <p>The heavy snowfall left some side streets closed in Portland.&nbsp;</p>
    View Slideshow 44 of 59

    The heavy snowfall left some side streets closed in Portland. 

    Sarah Rothenfluch
  • <p>The snow did not keep people from getting their coffee in Northeast&nbsp;Portland on Wednesday morning.</p>
    View Slideshow 45 of 59

    The snow did not keep people from getting their coffee in Northeast Portland on Wednesday morning.

    Conrad Wilson

     
  • <p>People roll a giant snowball across Southeast 13th Avenue in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.</p>
    View Slideshow 46 of 59

    People roll a giant snowball across Southeast 13th Avenue in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
  • <p>Cars drive through the intersection of Southeast 13th and Tacoma in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.</p>
    View Slideshow 47 of 59

    Cars drive through the intersection of Southeast 13th and Tacoma in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
  • <p>Snow covers the sign for Thai Lahna restaurant on Southeast 13th Avenue in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a storm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.</p>
    View Slideshow 48 of 59

    Snow covers the sign for Thai Lahna restaurant on Southeast 13th Avenue in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a storm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
  • <p>A bicyclist pulls into a New Seasons grocery store on Tacoma Street in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.</p>
    View Slideshow 49 of 59

    A bicyclist pulls into a New Seasons grocery store on Tacoma Street in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
  • <p>A car drives north on Tacoma Street in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.</p>
    View Slideshow 50 of 59

    A car drives north on Tacoma Street in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
  • <p>Snow pummeled the Portland area on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.</p>
    View Slideshow 51 of 59

    Snow pummeled the Portland area on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
  • <p>Snow blanketed Portland streets, such as this one in the northeast part of the city, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    View Slideshow 52 of 59

    Snow blanketed Portland streets, such as this one in the northeast part of the city, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Conrad Wilson
  • <p>People wait for an Orange Line MAX train at the Southeast Bybee Boulevard station in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    View Slideshow 53 of 59

    People wait for an Orange Line MAX train at the Southeast Bybee Boulevard station in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
  • <p>An Orange Line MAX train departs the Southeast Bybee Boulevard station toward Milwaukie in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    View Slideshow 54 of 59

    An Orange Line MAX train departs the Southeast Bybee Boulevard station toward Milwaukie in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
  • <p>A bicyclist heads north on Milwaukie Avenue in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    View Slideshow 55 of 59

    A bicyclist heads north on Milwaukie Avenue in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
  • <p>A fallen tree blocks the intersection of Lambert Street and Milwaukie Avenue in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    View Slideshow 56 of 59

    A fallen tree blocks the intersection of Lambert Street and Milwaukie Avenue in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
  • <p>Many parts of Portland saw several inches of snowfall Tuesday night into Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, leaving side streets like Lambert Street in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood covered.</p>
    View Slideshow 57 of 59

    Many parts of Portland saw several inches of snowfall Tuesday night into Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, leaving side streets like Lambert Street in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood covered.

    Bradley W. Parks
  • <p>Fairlane Coffee was one of few businesses open Wednesday morning in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    View Slideshow 58 of 59

    Fairlane Coffee was one of few businesses open Wednesday morning in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Jan. 11, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks
  • <p>A man shovels the walk outside Northwest Primary Care on Milwaukie Avenue in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.</p>
    View Slideshow 59 of 59

    A man shovels the walk outside Northwest Primary Care on Milwaukie Avenue in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood during a snow storm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Bradley W. Parks

Portland Transportation Commissioner Dan Saltzman has promised to conduct a full review of the city’s response to three snow and ice storms that brought Portland to a standstill and closed schools for nine days so far this winter.

He said he will review the city’s policy of not salting roads and not plowing residential streets. Saltzman said he also wants to see if the city can tap into more private-sector resources in the event of major storms.

Saltzman took over the transportation bureau just two weeks ago when Mayor Ted Wheeler took office. Here’s how he answered OPB reporter Amelia Templeton's questions about the city’s response to the storms:

Amelia Templeton: How would you describe the state of the city’s streets?

Dan Saltzman: I think our major arterials are in pretty good shape. Residential streets are still buried in snow.

AT: I'm hearing from people on social media that a number of streets that the city considers arterials — Hawthorne, Division, Sandy — still have a considerable amount of ice on them. Are you aware of that?

DT: We’re hearing from a lot of people about the conditions of our streets. We plow to about an inch. We leave snow on the streets intentionally because I’m told if we scrape to bare pavement and then it rains like it’s doing now, it just becomes a worse problem in terms of black ice.

Leaving some amount of snow on the road helps to provide traction. That’s what I’ve been told. I’ve been in charge of the Bureau of Transportation for two weeks now.

Our transportation maintenance workers are working around the clock and are exhausted. They’re still showing up for work, and they’re working 12-hour shifts, around the clock, during these major snow events.

We're very much in the moment. We’ve had three significant events in the last two weeks. So, there’s probably things we can do better, but I can’t articulate those at the moment.

AT: There is a fair amount of public fury about the state of the roads, but we all recognize that these types of events are rare for the city. Does that create a staffing or equipment issue?

DT: If we were Chicago or Minneapolis, we would have a very different fleet at our disposal for snow or ice events.

One of the things I am openly thinking about is are we going to see more frequent and severe winter related events? If that’s the case, how do we staff up for those major events, without necessary adding significantly to our capacity.

Can we have contacts for private sector plows and ice removal at our disposal, so we can call them in a pinch? We’ve sort of done that in this event, but we haven’t done that on a comprehensive basis. That’s one of the things I’m going to look at: How can we staff up for peak events without necessarily increasing the size of the city government that much.

These events are not isolated to Oregon. It seems like we’re seeing more frequent severe winter events. Climate change, that’s definitely something on my mind.

AT: What would you say is an acceptable time frame for the city to get streets cleared following a major storm?

DT: : Do you mean arterials? We don’t plow residential streets, although that’s something I want to evaluate. Is there a point at which we do turn our resources to certain residential streets? There are a lot of residential streets that come awful close to being an arterial but are not classified as such. That’s one of the things I want to look at.

What is an adequate time frame? We just witnessed a significant snow event that we haven’t seen in decades. We’re working around the clock to keep the roads clear, to keep them sanded and graveled and de-iced. I guess I honestly don’t know what the right time frame is. I just don’t know enough yet to tell you.

AT: School districts make their own decisions about when to close, but what responsibility does the city have for making sure that children have clear routes to school?

DT: To the extent that the clear routes to school constitute arterial streets we have an obligation to get them cleared as open as best we can. It doesn’t include plowing parking lots for schools or property on school grounds themselves.

AT: Do you think the city bears some responsibility for the schools having remained closed for nine days?

DT: I think the weather has responsibility for the schools being closed for nine days. I don’t think the city, per se, is at fault for the schools being closed for this duration. It’s the weather. I realize people are very frustrated and at a boiling point with respect for this weather, but I don’t think pointing fingers at us or at the school district necessarily gets us anywhere.

AT: I want to press you on that. I read the city’s Snow Plan. I read it quickly, but there seemed to be almost no mention of schools in the city’s snow plan. That surprised me.

DT: I haven’t looked at it that closely myself. I’ve looked at it, but I didn’t notice that. It’s a fair question. We need to be working with school districts to make sure that kids can get to schools safely. And as part of our evaluation of what we can do better, that’s a good point.

AT: Have you thought about this as a test run for what would happen in a more serious emergency, like an earthquake?

DT: Yes. It’s a good harbinger of how we need to be more prepared for more specific events than what we see right now. I think the city is evolving in our need to respond to major emergencies. I think one of the reasons we’re getting better is because we’re mobilizing more often.

We need to be training better for future emergency events.

AT: Was there anything, in terms of how the city prepares, for the Cascadia earthquake in particular?

DT: No, other than how helpless we are, how it doesn’t take much to paralyze the city.

With respect to the storm, I do promise that there is going to be a thorough evaluation of our response and what we can do differently.

Copyright 2017 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Tags: 
Acquired