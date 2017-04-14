500,000 Oregonians Still Have To File Their Taxes

Procrastinators may have to spend the weekend doing taxes.

Bob Estabrook with the Oregon Department of Revenue said Friday about three quarters of state returns have already been sent in.

“We’re expecting to still see another half a million returns come in before the filing day on April 18," he said.

"We’re in the vicinity of 1.5 million that have been filed, which is good, but still quite a way to go to get to the two million, maybe 2.2 million by April 18.”

Dozens of marches have been organized around the country on Saturday to try and get President Donald Trump to honor a campaign promise to release his returns.

The president has dismissed the promise, saying people don’t care about his taxes.

