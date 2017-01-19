5 Things To Know About The Presidential Inauguration

Donald Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States on Friday. Here are five things to know about the inauguration, Northwest storylines and what happens next.

Portland police say they expect up to 8,000 protesters Friday on Inauguration Day and Mayor Ted Wheeler is calling on people to do so peacefully.

“We have an opportunity this week to show the rest of the nation that we are a community that is very active and very engaged but we’re also peaceful,” Wheeler said at a press conference Wednesday.

Demonstrations will also take place in Eugene, Bend and other cities around the country.

A day after the inauguration, more than 34,000 people have RSVP'd on Facebook to attend the women’s march in Portland. The march will wind through 44 blocks of downtown Portland. Organizers have a permit and are coordinating with police.

Democratic Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Kurt Schrader said they will stay in Oregon and participate in events critical of the incoming president instead of attending the inauguration.

"He hasn’t proved himself to me at all yet, so I respectfully decline to freeze my ass out there in the cold for this particular ceremony," Schrader said.

Following the election, the Associated Press called Oregon the "epicenter" of the anti-Trump energy in the U.S. But will this be the case moving forward? Although Hillary Clinton won Oregon, parts of the state strongly supported Trump.

See full coverage of Inauguration Day from Washington D.C. and around the Northwest on OPB.org. Listen live here or on your OPB station.

