5 Musicians And What They Love About Elliott Smith

“Its funny to play a song about yourself that you didn’t write,” Sean Croghan said before diving into a beautiful rendition of “Alameda,” a song by his late friend Elliott Smith.

Croghan was part of “Either/Or at 20, Celebrating the Music of Elliott Smith,” a tribute at OPB studios on March 29. The event was held in conjunction with the release of a remastered and extended version of the album on its 20th anniversary.

Croghan and Smith were roommates in 1997 when Smith's album, "Either/Or," came out.

“We were mid-20s guys who were highly emotional and likely to sabotage our own lives whenever given the chance.” Croghan said.

But Smith's gift, Croghan adds, was communicating a very difficult experience.

"One of things artists are supposed to do is give world some honesty honest opinion of what you’re experiencing and feeling," Croghan said. "You have to get to the heart of the matter. He really good at talking about feelings and depression and despair in a way that didn’t sound like a trope.”

Croghan knew Smith as a pretty private guy who would often create music with the TV on, tuned to the Spanish-language channel.

“He was an amazing musician, an amazing songwriter, and he had that ability from a very young age … he was composing by the time he was 10 ... he was really a master craftsman by the time this album came out.”

Luz Elena Mendoza, lead singer in the bands Y La Bamba and Tiburones, was introduced to Smith’s music when she was 21 and traveling in New Zealand. She didn’t know at the time that she and Smith shared a geographical home in the state of Oregon, but he grew to be a big influence on her.

“I really felt that vulnerability, and that sentiment and … without even overthinking about it, you just gravitate to it … it really changed me psychically, creatively, (and) spiritually.” Mendoza said.

Mendoza and Ali Clarys opened up the show with a beautifully harmonized rendition of “Speed Trials.”

Amit Erez, who performs and records as "The Secret Sea," identified with Smith on an even more personal level.

“I heard myself," he said. "I just heard someone who sounded sort of like me. I really identified with the tone and the vibe. I felt like there was a friend over there on the other side of the speaker.”

At a deeper level, Smith was doing something with his craft that drew Erez's professional attention. "As a musician I was really thirsty for good songs," Erez said. "There's a lot of good production in the world, a lot of good musicians. But good songs are rare."

Erez moved to Portland fewer than two years ago, but he admits that Smith’s music was a huge part of why he was drawn to Oregon. Erez performed "Angeles," and then he sneaked in a cover of "Southern Belle," from Smith's self-titled album.

Also performing at the show was Matt Drenik, who played a heartfelt "2:45 AM." Drenik was so taken with Smith, that, upon hearing about his death, Drenik taped the letters XO on his guitar, in honor of Smith's album of the same name. The letters stayed there for the next nine years, slowly eroding the guitar body's finish.

Catherine Feeny held the audience in thrall with her cover of "Between the Bars." She recently finished an assignment with composer Galen Clark to accompany the dance troupe Skinner|Kirk for performances set to Elliott Smith's music.

Visit opbmusic to watch videos of all their cover performances.

