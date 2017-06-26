2 SW Washington Counties Will Get Health Insurance Providers In 2018

The Washington State Insurance Commission says companies will be selling individual health insurance in both Grays Harbor and Klickitat counties next year.

Earlier this month, it looked as if residents there wouldn’t have any options.

Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler has spent June talking to insurance providers, asking them not to pull out of rural counties.

Last week he announced Premera Blue Cross would offer two plans in Grays Harbor County. And now he says Molina Healthcare and Bridge Span Health will offer plans in Klickitat.

“It was a lot of work," he said.

"It was not settled in advance that I knew the outcome. I didn’t know whether I would get any insurer to come back into the market.”

Many health insurance companies are no longer offering policies in rural counties because they say it’s not profitable and they're nervous about the uncertain future of the Affordable Care Act.

Insurance commissions in Washington and Oregon are now reviewing rate proposals for next year.

Final decisions are due in the fall.

