Up to 13 people likely detained at Sea-Tac airport, day after Trump issues order

KUOW has received unconfirmed reports that up to 13 people have been detained at Sea-Tac International Airport on Saturday.

These individuals were detained in connection with President Donald Trump's executive order banning immigrants and refugees from Muslim countries, according to pro-bono attorneys who were headed to the airport.

Lawyers from the ACLU and Northwest Immigrants Rights Project bee-lined for the airport on Saturday afternoon, without much information at hand.

KUOW is saying unconfirmed because we have not heard from government sources that these individuals have been detained. But attorneys have been contacted by family of those detained.

Trump’s executive order includes a 90-day travel ban for people from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. The order also suspends the U.S. refugee program for 120 days.

At John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, 12 people were detained, Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York said on Twitter. He and Rep. Nydia Velazquez, also of New York, went to JFK on Saturday, hoping to help release those detained.

An Iraqi man, Hameed Khalid Darweesh, was released. Darweesh was an interpreter for the U.S. military during the Iraq War, according to news reports.

The Port of Seattle has a press conference planned for 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Watch KIRO's livestream of the press conference below: