11 Arrested In Small Protest In Downtown Portland

Portland police arrested 11 people downtown Wednesday after protesters blocked traffic.

The small group of people stood in the street near Pioneer Courthouse Square around 3:30 p.m., blocking several cars, buses and a MAX train during the evening commute.

Some drivers got out of their vehicles to argue with the protesters — who earlier in the day took their complaints over policing and homelessness to City Hall, where they interrupted a city council meeting.

Demonstrators pressed Mayor Ted Wheeler to talk about homelessness and police use of force, repeatedly interrupting council proceedings.

They carried a tiny coffin to symbolize a stillborn infant found with his homeless mother at a bus stop this month.

Wheeler spoke with the protesters after the session.

After the arrests took place near Pioneer Courthouse Square, several protesters broke off from the group and briefly blocked traffic across the Steel Bridge and in the Rose Quarter.

